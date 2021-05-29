(Bloomberg) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony in Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, according to reports by the Sun and Mail on Sunday.

Downing Street declined to comment on the reports to Press Association and other newspapers.

Last April, Johnson, 56, announced the birth of his son with Symonds, 33. They were the first unmarried couple officially to live together in Downing Street when he became prime minister. Johnson has been married twice before.

Asked whether he was planning a wedding, Johnson told The Sun in March that “the wedding industry is certainly going to come roaring back, in common with many other sectors of the economy.”

Read More: Reopening U.K. Economy on June 21 Hangs ‘in the Balance’

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.