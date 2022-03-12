Boris Johnson May Visit Saudi Arabia for Talks on Oil, Sky Says

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson may travel to Saudi Arabia next week for talks on oil, Sky News reported without saying where it got the information.

A spokesperson from the Prime Minister’s office told Sky the trip hadn’t been finalized. The Times of London also reported that Johnson would travel to the kingdom.

Johnson has come under increasing pressure from Conservative Party allies to try to use his influence with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to convince Saudi Arabia to pump more oil at a time of surging energy prices, Sky said.

Johnson has maintained better relations with the crown prince than U.S. President Joe Biden and other Group of Seven leaders, and the two exchange WhatsApp messages, Sky said.

Johnson had twice planned to visit Saudi Arabia in recent years, but the trips never materialized. He postponed the most recent effort last month because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sky reported.

