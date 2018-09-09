(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson opened a fresh attack on Prime Minister Theresa May, calling her approach to taking the U.K. out of the European Union “a humiliation” for the nation.

The former foreign secretary wrote an article for the Mail on Sunday newspaper to savage her policy of keeping Britain closely tied to EU trade rules after Brexit.

“Under the Chequers proposal we are set to agree to accept their rules -- forever -- with no say on the making of those rules,” he wrote. “It is a humiliation. We look like a seven-stone (98 pound) weakling being comically bent out of shape by a 500lb gorilla.”

Johnson quit the Cabinet in July over the proposal and his latest attack will fuel speculation about his own leadership ambitions. The face of the Brexit campaign announced last week that he and his wife of 25 years are divorcing. The decision to go public with the split was seen in some quarters as an attempt to clear the decks in preparation for a leadership bid.

The biggest sticking point in the Brexit negotiations remains Northern Ireland. The EU’s backstop proposal for avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland would involve effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the bloc’s customs union and parts of the single market as a last resort. But the approach would amount to erecting a customs frontier between the U.K. province and mainland Britain, which May says is unacceptable.

‘Insanity’

In the Mail, Johnson condemned the “insanity” of the backstop plan.

“We have opened ourselves to perpetual political blackmail,” he wrote. “We have wrapped a suicide vest around the British constitution -- and handed the detonator to Michel Barnier,” the chief EU negotiator, he wrote. “We have given him a jemmy with which Brussels can choose -- at any time -- to crack apart the union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

Johnson’s choice of language prompted an immediate backlash from within his own Conservative Party.

“I think that there are much better ways to articulate your differences,” Home Secretary Sajid Javid said in an interview on BBC Television’s “Andrew Marr Show.”

Foreign Office Minister Alan Johnson took to Twitter to describe the comments as “one of the most disgusting moments in modern British politics” and predicted the “political end” of Johnson.

Tom Tugendhat, the chair of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee and a former soldier in Afghanistan, wrote on Twitter:

“A suicide bomber murdered many in the courtyard of my office in Helmand. The carnage was disgusting, limbs and flesh hanging from trees and bushes. Brave men who stopped him killing me and others died In horrific pain. Some need to grow up. Comparing the PM to that isn’t funny.”

