(Bloomberg) --

A photo emerged showing Boris Johnson at a Christmas event in December 2020, adding to pressure on the U.K. prime minister as he faces a police investigation into allegations of rule-breaking gatherings in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The image, published on Wednesday by the Daily Mirror newspaper, shows Johnson standing next to members of staff with food and what looks like an open champagne bottle on a table. One of the aides is draped in tinsel and another appears with a Santa hat. The photo appears to be from a Christmas event hosted on Dec. 15, which Johnson’s office has described as a “virtual quiz” in which Johnson “briefly took part.”

At the time, pandemic rules in place in London banned social mixing between households. The regulations also stated: “Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity.”

The furor over the saga, dubbed partygate in the U.K. media, has left Johnson battling for his premiership, with an increasing number of his own MPs calling for him to quit. A preliminary civil service report into the matter identified “failures of leadership and judgment” at the top of Johnson’s administration, and criticized a culture of “excessive” drinking.

Tory Vote on Boris Johnson Could Be Sudden: Just Ask Theresa May

Senior civil servant Sue Gray had to hold back her full findings because of a police probe into 12 of the 16 gatherings in question. The Dec. 15 quiz isn’t among the dozen events London’s Metropolitan police are looking into.

On Wednesday, Johnson brushed off the photo in his weekly question-and-answer session with lawmakers in Parliament, saying “that event already has been submitted for investigation.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.