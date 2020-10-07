(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s government has drawn up rescue plans for U.K. businesses struggling to cope in areas that have been forced into local Covid lockdowns.

No firm date has been set for rolling out the package, which is dependent on the evolution of the pandemic and changes to the restrictions, according to people familiar with the matter. A government spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.

With about 17 million people in areas under tighter virus rules, the government has faced growing calls from businesses and opposition parties to do more to help the businesses affected.

“We will continue to provide support across the country, to put our arms around jobs and livelihoods in the country as we have done throughout this pandemic,” the prime minister said in Parliament on Wednesday.

Johnson and his team are trying to balance the public health priorities of getting control over rising infection rates against the need to keep the economy open, and to avoid piling up ever-growing debt to pay for pandemic support to businesses and workers.

His comment followed remarks by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who said last month he would be “ready to do more as the situation evolves.” With the coronavirus caseload now rising sharply in the U.K., it’s possible the new measures will be needed soon. More than 14,000 new daily cases were reported on Wednesday, almost a fivefold increase on a month ago.

London Hit by Rising Coronavirus Infections, Johnson Warns

The people familiar with the plans declined to provide details of the possible extra support measures. The government has already announced grants of 1,500 pounds ($1,938) for businesses forced to close for three weeks because of new coronavirus restrictions. But that’s not enough for many to survive, and there have been no measures specifically to support workers at those businesses.

