(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering staff changes following the crisis caused by pandemic rule-breaking parties at Downing Street, the Times of London reported, citing unidentified government officials.

Johnson is consulting his former aide Lord Udny-Lister about the possible changes as more members of Parliament submitted letters of no confidence against him and some donors threatened to halt funding, the newspaper reported.

He also plans to announce several measures to help him hold on to the prime minster job, including:

Alcohol ban at his office in an effort to end the drinking culture in “Club Downing Street”

Unveil plans to end the backlog of operations in the NHS

Freeze the BBC license fee for two years

Give the military greater control of operations to stop illegal immigrants

Provide extra funds for skills and job training for the 1.5 million people who are out of work

Lift the remaining coronavirus restrictions on Jan. 26

Publish Michael Gove’s leveling-up white paper, which aims to improve lives in neglected towns in the north of the country, the following week

Martin Reynolds, Johnson’s principal private secretary who sent an email inviting staff to one of the parties, and his deputy Stuart Glassborow are expected to quit, the newspaper said. The jobs of Dan Rosenfield, the chief of staff, and some members of the communications team may also be at risk, according to the report.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.