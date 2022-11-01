(Bloomberg) -- Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson will attend the United Nations climate change talks that start next week in Egypt, raising the pressure on the current premier, Rishi Sunak, to do likewise.

Asked by Sky News on Tuesday if he would travel to the Nov. 6-18 summit, known as COP27, Johnson replied: “Yes, as it happens. I was invited by the Egyptians.”

Johnson’s confirmation adds to the pressure on Sunak to attend the talks to demonstrate his commitment to fighting climate change, especially as questions were asked about his seriousness in tackling the issue while he served as Chancellor of the Exchequer under Johnson.

In power just a week, Sunak is yet to confirm whether he’ll go or not. After saying on Friday that he wouldn’t, citing the need to focus “on depressing domestic challenges we have with the economy,” his office has already begun laying the ground for a reversal.

Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, on Monday said the issue was “under review” and that the premier might yet go to Egypt. “The PM is focused on pressing domestic issues, most significantly preparing for the Autumn Statement, so any attendance at COP is dependent on progress with preparation for the fiscal event.”

The King

Johnson -- who left power in early September after being ousted by the ruling Conservative Party -- promoted Britain’s “net zero” push toward eliminating greenhouse gas emissions during his tenure, and hosted last year’s UN climate summit, COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

But his replacement in Downing Street, Liz Truss, was less committed to the climate cause and became embroiled in a row with King Charles III after her administration advised the famously environmentalist monarch not to go to the summit in Sharm El Sheikh. That advice to the King remains, Sunak’s office has said.

Questions have been asked in the past about Sunak’s commitment to combating global warming, not least when he cut taxes on fuel and flying just days before COP26. While it’s not unusual for a head of government to miss the UN summit, there’s additional impetus for the British premier to go because the UK is handing over the presidency of the talks to Egypt.

Johnson refused to be drawn on whether he thought Sunak should go. “The prime minister is doing -- as he’s pointed out -- he’s got a massive amount to do, we’ve got to sort out a huge agenda, and that’s what he’s getting on with. I happen to have a particular interest,” he said. “Glasgow COP, although it’s become unfashionable to talk about it, was a fantastic global success, we did a huge amount of good for planet. I want to talk a little bit about how I see things and how we see things in the UK.”

