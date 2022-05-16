(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will push ahead with plans to unilaterally amend the post-Brexit deal with the European Union, even though his preference is to reach a negotiated solution over Northern Ireland.

“To get this done we need to proceed with a legislative solution at the same time,” Johnson said in a pooled TV clip from Belfast on Monday. “We would love this to be done in a consensual way.”

