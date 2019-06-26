(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson once again softened his Brexit rhetoric Wednesday evening saying there was “a million to one” chance of leaving the European Union without a deal.

The front-runner to replace Theresa May as prime minister said the chances of no deal were minimal, even though a day earlier he’d pledged to leave the EU on Oct. 31 “do or die”.

The new leader will have less than seven weeks to negotiate a new deal with the European Union after Parliament returns from summer recess in September. With such a tight timescale, Johnson’s opponent, Jeremy Hunt, has said he’d be prepared to delay the deadline if the two sides appeared to be closing in on a deal.

Johnson has refused to allow a delay and on Wednesday told a campaign event that it was “absolutely vital” the country gets ready for a no-deal scenario, even though it was unlikely.

“I don’t think that’s where we’re going to end up. I think it’s a million to one against, but it is vital that we prepare. And I think that’s agreed among the last two people standing in this,” he said.

Johnson’s critics accuse him of misleading people in an attempt to play to two crowds. They say instead he’s prepared to tell people what they want to hear, even if he is contradicting himself. He has twice been fired for dishonesty.

Wednesday saw members of Johnson’s campaign team signaling a willingness to ignore Parliament if it tried to block a no-deal Brexit.

“We will leave at the end of October, come what may, that is the legal default position, and Parliament does not have the means to overturn that,” Andrea Leadsom told the BBC.

Earlier, Dominic Raab told BBC radio that any motion from MPs to urge Johnson to change course would have “zero legal effect.”Johnson’s own position, on Monday evening, was slightly different: He said he believed Parliament was ready to vote for a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson said he “wasn’t “attracted to archaic devices” such as proroguing, or suspending, Parliament in order to ensure the U.K. leaves on time.

‘Absolutely Fatal’

Despite acknowledging the need for a slight delay, Hunt also said he’d be prepared to walk away from negotiations with the EU if a deal looked unlikely. He warned that the Conservative Party would be “thrashed” in a general election if it took place before Brexit, which could put opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in power.

“I won’t fight an election until we’ve left the European Union because to do so would be absolutely fatal for our party,” he said.

Agreeing with Hunt, Johnson said that “it would be absolutely crazy for any of us to think of going to the country and calling a general election before we get Brexit done.”

He said the politics of the country have changed since March 29, when the U.K. was due to leave the EU, and there’s been an outbreak of "common sense" in Parliament -- a suggestion he thinks he can get a deal through.

The Wednesday night hustings will be followed by events around the country for party members on Thursday evening and Friday morning, and then two on Saturday.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jessica Shankleman in London at jshankleman@bloomberg.net;Robert Hutton in London at rhutton1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Robert Jameson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.