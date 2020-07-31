(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the brakes on easing U.K. lockdown measures, citing a resurgence of the virus across the country that needs to be stamped out.

Johnson said that a planned relaxation on Saturday of the rules allowing high-risk venues such as casinos, bowling alleys and ice rinks to re-open will now be postponed for at least two weeks. He also extended rules making face coverings compulsory in more indoor settings.

“Our assessment is that we should now squeeze that brake pedal in order to keep the virus under control,” Johnson said in a televised press conference. “We cannot be complacent. I won’t stand by and allow this virus to cause more pain and more heartache in our country.”

Johnson’s announcement come after the government rushed out new rules late on Thursday re-imposing some restrictions on more than four million people in northern England, including Manchester.

The prime minister said that prevalence of the virus was now at 1 person per 1,500, up from 1 in every 2,000 at the start of the month.

