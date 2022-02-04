(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s office rebuked Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey for calling on workers to hold off on demands for higher wages, saying it’s not a view his government supports.

“It’s not something the prime minister is calling for,” Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters Friday when asked about Bailey’s remarks. “We obviously want a high growth economy, we want people’s wages to increase.”

Bailey, who earns almost 500,000 pounds ($677,000) a year, told the BBC on Thursday that “we do need to see a moderation in wage rises” in order to keep a check on inflation, which is currently at a 30-year high.

“We recognize the challenge of the economic picture which Andrew Bailey set out, but obviously it’s not up for government to set wages or advise the strategic direction or management of private companies,” Blain said.

