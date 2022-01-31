17m ago
Boris Johnson Receives Sue Gray’s Report on ‘Partygate’
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into allegations of rule-breaking by his office during lockdown.
“We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the prime minister,” a Cabinet Office spokesperson said in a statement Monday.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
