Boris Johnson refused to apologize for falsely accusing a key political rival of allowing an infamous child-sex abuser to evade justice, as the U.K. leader prepares to finalize his senior team to help save his premiership.

U.K. Protesters Chase Starmer After Johnson’s Pedophile Jibe

The prime minister has come under intense pressure -- including from members of his ruling Conservative Party, to retract his claim about Labour Party leader Keir Starmer -- who was chased late on Monday by protesters accusing him of “protecting pedophiles.” On Tuesday, House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle chided him, saying “words have consequences.”

It’s the latest in a series of scandals, including reports that Johnson and his team held parties in Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, which have left the prime minister clinging to his job. On Tuesday, his spokesman Max Blain said Johnson would not be saying anything more on the Starmer row.

Johnson is trying to reset his senior team as he attempts to ride out the political storm, and Blain told reporters the government will announce some ministerial changes shortly.

