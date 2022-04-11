(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson rejected calls from National Health Service officials for new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, saying hospital data don’t justify shifting from the U.K. plan for “living with Covid.”

The NHS Confederation over the weekend demanded a “revamp” of the strategy to ease pressure on hospitals, which the organization said are struggling to deal with “critically high demand for emergency care.” It also accused the government of abandoning “any interest in Covid whatsoever.”

More than 20,000 patients are currently in the hospital with Covid-19, the most since February 2021. That’s hampering NHS efforts to reduce waiting times that soared during the pandemic, according to the confederation.

“The NHS is clearly under pressure as it cares for patients,” government spokeswoman Camilla Marshall told reporters on Monday. The government is monitoring hospital admissions but doesn’t see any need in the current data to change course, she said.

Marshall also said the government had increased funding by 10 billion pounds ($13 billion) to help hospitals tackle a backlog caused by the pandemic, on top of a new health care levy that came in this month and is due to raise 12 billion pounds a year to help with catchup program and pay for social care.

