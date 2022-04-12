(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak have been told by London police that they’ll be fined for attending rule-breaking gatherings during lockdown, a spokesperson for the prime minister’s office said.

The disclosure is a significant blow to Johnson’s government and means London’s Metropolitan Police deem the two most senior government ministers to have broken the lockdown laws their own government introduced. It will buttress the public perception that while ordinary Britons faced severe restrictions on socializing during the Covid-19 pandemic, the premier and his aides were partying in government buildings. It could also reinvigorate calls from within Johnson’s own Conservative Party to oust the prime minister.

