Boris Johnson said it would not be “responsible” to resign over the so-called partygate scandal, even as a growing number of Conservative MPs call for a change of leader.

“I just cannot see actually it would be responsible right now, given everything that’s going on,” the British premier said in a Mumsnet interview broadcast Wednesday, referring to economic pressures and Russia’s war in Ukraine. “We’ve got a massive agenda to deliver, which I was elected to deliver.”

The number of Tory MPs calling for a confidence vote in Johnson has grown since the publication of an internal probe into illegal parties held in Downing Street during the pandemic. The report has soured the mood among lawmakers already frustrated by his chaotic style and a series of missteps.

Uncertainty over Johnson’s future comes as Britons face soaring energy bills and the worst squeeze on living standards since the 1950s. After the government announced £15 billion ($18.9 billion) of support last week, Johnson said “fiscal firepower” would help guide the country through hard times.

Johnson became the first sitting prime minister found to have broken the law when he was fined over a celebration for his birthday party during the pandemic, a move he said left him “very surprised and taken aback.”

He described the partygate saga as a “totally miserable experience” for the UK government, while reiterating his defense that he though the he was attending work events. He acknowledged that many people are outraged at the idea officials flouted the rules at a time when Britons were barred from attending funerals or saying goodbye to loved ones.

“We had to keep morale high and the whole place was under a huge amount of pressure,” he said.

