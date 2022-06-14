(Bloomberg) -- It’s “reasonable” to say Boris Johnson may have breached the ministerial code during the Partygate scandal, the UK prime minister’s own ethics adviser said, as a parliamentary committee probes whether the premier also misled Parliament.

Johnson in April became the first sitting premier found to have broken the law when police fined him for attending a gathering in Downing Street on his birthday in June 2020, in breach of the Covid lockdown rules his own government brought in.

The “ordinary man or woman” might conclude it’s “reasonable to say that perhaps a fixed-penalty notice and the prime minister paying for it may have constituted not meeting the overarching duty of the ministerial code of complying with the law,” Christopher Geidt, Johnson’s independent adviser on ministers’ interests, told a panel of lawmakers on Tuesday.

Geidt’s testimony to the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee shows the prime minister still faces pressure over his conduct, 8 days after narrowly surviving a confidence vote among his own lawmakers. The ballot, in which 41% of Conservative MPs opposed the premier, was sparked in large part by the parties scandal in which police issued 126 fines to 83 people for attending rule-breaking gatherings in government buildings.

John Penrose, a Tory MP who led Johnson’s anti-corruption agenda, resigned his position last week, telling Sky News “it’s pretty clear” the premier had broken the country’s ministerial code “in a very material way.”

‘Busy Year’

Johnson is being investigated by the House of Commons Committee of Privileges to determine whether he committed a contempt of parliament by misleading the chamber when answering questions about Partygate.

Geidt’s remarks highlight how the ministerial code is based on an implied notion of honor and integrity which may not be fit for the modern era. Breaking the rules and intentionally misleading Parliament are both regarded as resigning offenses in UK politics, though there is no compulsion to quit. Moreover, the person who has ultimate say over whether the code has been breached is the prime minister himself.

But Johnson appears to defy the laws of political gravity. He declined to resign after being fined over Partygate, so parliamentary censure -- should it come -- may not be enough to prompt him to quit. More likely he would be at the mercy of the opinion of his cabinet and Tory colleagues.

Geidt said that earlier this year he didn’t have sufficient powers to probe Johnson’s potential breach of the ministerial code linked to lockdown-busting parties and so hadn’t requested an investigation. Instead he requested a statement from the prime minister, who cleared himself of any breach of the rules. Geidt’s powers have been enhanced since then.

Geidt has been Johnson’s ethics adviser during a period of multiple public scandals, including Partygate and whether the prime minister broke rules over the funding of the refurbishment of his Downing Street residence. He drew laughter from MPs when he said it had been an “exceptionally busy year.”

