(Bloomberg) -- A senior aide to Boris Johnson has resigned despite being offered the role of chief of staff to the U.K. prime minister.

Lee Cain announced he was standing down as Johnson’s director of communications in a statement on Wednesday evening. “It was an honor to be asked to serve as the prime minister’s chief of staff,” Cain said, following reports that he had been lined up for the role by Johnson. “I have no doubt that under his premiership the country will deliver on the promises made in the 2019 election campaign and build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Johnson thanked Cain and described him as “a true ally and friend.”

