(Bloomberg) -- In the 1980s, then U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher proposed constructing a nuclear power station every year for a decade. In the end, only the Sizewell B plant was built.

Now, energy experts from analysts to academics fear that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also be unable to fulfill a pledge to triple the country’s atomic power capacity by 2050. Nuclear is taking a key role in an energy security strategy unveiled by the government on Thursday that’s designed to boost local supplies to reduce reliance on Russian energy.

As part of the plans, the U.K. aims to build eight reactors, and start by closing negotiations for Electricite de France SA’s Sizewell C plant, while also seeking to revive a Wylfa project in Wales that was shelved in 2020 amid a lack of private funding. The problem is that reactors are very expensive and take years to build, and there are concerns the policy will do little to ease the current energy crisis.

“Nuclear power has a role to play in a cleaner energy grid, but there are real questions about the level of target they’ve set -- whether it’s desirable or deliverable in the timelines they’re talking about,” said Luke Murphy, an associate director for energy and climate at the IPPR think tank.

Some of the criticism leveled at the nuclear target also reflects worries that Johnson’s pledge will struggle to build new capacity quick enough or bring much relief to rocketing energy bills in the short term. Onshore wind -- the cheapest and quickest form of new energy -- was given a lukewarm backing. There was also little support for energy efficiency measures that would help people curb their energy needs.

Decades after Thatcher’s bold nuclear bet, the industry remains beset by delays and cost overruns. To help correct that, the government is creating a new body, called Great British Nuclear, to bring forward new projects, backed by a 120 million-pound ($157 million) fund.

High costs are one of the biggest challenges facing new nuclear plants.

The one new U.K. plant being built -- Hinkley Point C -- will generate power at a so-called strike price of 92.50 pounds a megawatt hour. That level has been described by the National Audit Office as “high cost and risky in a changing energy marketplace.” Under the funding framework, costs will be passed onto consumers through their bills.

While power prices are currently so high that the cost of the new Hinkley plant is now looking reasonable, that’s unlikely to be the case once the energy crisis is eventually over. Each new plant will need to be approved by the Treasury, and will be subject to a value-for-money assessment on a case by case basis.

“It’s easier for the Treasury to back nuclear now, because it doesn’t have to stump up the money,” the IPPR’s Murphy said.

The economics of new nuclear are also undermined by the growing need for flexible supply on the grid, said Michael Grubb, professor of energy and climate change at University College London. The growing amounts of intermittent wind and solar power mean that other generation needs to be able to respond fast to ramping up or down -- something that fossil fuels can do.

The government is also proposing to make use of new small modular reactor technology, but that is as yet commercially unproven. It’s also highly unlikely that a large new nuclear plant could be built in less than 10 years, according to Grubb.

“It is slow. Based on all our past experience, a new big nuclear would take a decade,” he said. “If it takes an energy crisis for the government to actually take a decision, so be it, but it wont help to solve the crisis.”

