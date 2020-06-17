(Bloomberg) -- Just after 12.15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, Boris Johnson could tell himself that something was finally going well. It didn’t last.

At that point, he was in Parliament, midway through his weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session, and he had finally managed to discomfort Keir Starmer, the new leader of the U.K.’s opposition Labour Party.

Their previous encounters had seen Johnson on the ropes over his handling of different aspects of the coronavirus crisis. The prime minister’s new tactic, of simply ignoring Starmer’s questions and repeatedly asking whether he supported the reopening of schools, seemed to have worked.

Johnson needed a break. The previous day had seen a 22-year-old soccer star force him to perform a u-turn and agree to fund meals for poor children -- something on which Starmer had challenged him the previous week.

Johnson U-Turns on Kids Meals After Soccer Star Campaign

The prime minister’s next appointment was with senior officials from the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee, where he was likely to be taken to task over the previous day’s u-turn as well as other slips that have riled his members of parliament.

But at that moment, the prime minister was in his stride, avoiding getting caught in the detail, and focusing on jokes and political jibes.

The thing with avoiding detail, of course, is that you have to know which details still matter. It wasn’t ideal, for instance, that he finished the session by mistaking Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael for a member of the Scottish National Party -- the trouble with Scots presumably being that it’s hard to tell them apart. Carmichael, a former Cabinet minister who knows that prime ministers go into the session armed with a briefing on every MP who’s asking a question, quipped: “It makes me wonder how he might cope with the nuclear codes.”

Johnson Finds He Can’t Tell One Scot From Another in Fresh Gaffe

Then, as Johnson went in to see the 1922 Committee, his office began briefing reporters on the upgrade that his official jet was getting.

Since 2016, the government has used a Royal Air Force A330 Voyager to transport prime ministers around the world. Because this plane doubles as an air-to-air refueling tanker for fighter jets, it used to be painted in a nondescript gray, which is all very well for the military, but looks unimpressive on the tarmac next to Air Force One.

Johnson’s spokesman James Slack explained the Voyager is now being repainted red, white and blue, “in line with many other leaders’ planes.” Is this going to be expensive? “We expect the cost to be around 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million).” Why so much? “I would say that incorporates the cost of creating a design that will promote the U.K. around the world without compromising the plane’s vital military role.”

Even as reporters were trying to imagine a paint job in national flag colors that would work both at a summit and in a war zone, fate was dealing the prime minister a final, blunt metaphor for his difficult day.

As his convoy moved away from Parliament, a protester jumped in front, his driver braked, but the driver of the support car behind was caught out, and hit the back of the prime minister’s vehicle.

No one was injured, Johnson’s office said. And the prime minister will hope that his fortunes can be restored as easily as the dent in his car can be repaired.

