(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s deputy chief whip has resigned from his position as a government enforcer due to an incident involving excessive drinking, adding to the premier’s woes as he returns to the UK.

Chris Pincher said he “embarrassed” himself after drinking too much Wednesday evening, in a letter to Johnson notifying him of his resignation from the government. The Sun newspaper reported that he allegedly assaulted two fellow guests the same night. Pincher did not immediately respond to a request for comment and his letter did not refer to the allegation.

“Last night I drank far too much. I’ve embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and to those concerned,” Pincher said in the letter.

Johnson, who hasn’t yet commented on the resignation, now arrives back in the UK on Thursday to two vacant senior positions after Tory party Chairman Oliver Dowden stepped-down last week following the loss of two special elections. Both those by-elections were triggered by scandals involving Conservative MPs -- Imran Ahmad Khan was jailed for sexual assault and Neil Parish resigned after being caught watching pornography in Parliament.

No. 10 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pincher, elected as an MP in 2010, has served in both Johnson and Theresa May’s administrations. Government whips are in charge of enforcing discipline and ensuring Tory MPs vote in Parliament in line with the party. It’s the second time he’s resigned from the whip’s office -- the first was in 2017 when he was alleged to have made an unwanted advance on a male Conservative activist.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.