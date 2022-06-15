Jun 15, 2022
Boris Johnson’s Ethics Adviser Quits After Suggesting UK PM Broke Code
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser Christopher Geidt resigned, the UK government said, just a day after he suggested in Parliament that the prime minister had breached the ministerial code.
“With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as independent adviser on ministers’ interests,” Geidt said Wednesday in a statement on the UK government website.
Geidt told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday it’s “reasonable” to say Johnson may have breached the ministerial code by taking part in a rule-breaking gathering in Downing Street during the Covid-19 pandemic that led to the premier being fined by police.
He also said he had felt “frustration” and that the option of resignation was always “on the agenda.”
