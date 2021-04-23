(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson suffered an onslaught of criticism from the man he used to rely on as his most powerful adviser inside the U.K. government.

In a 1,000-word blog post, Dominic Cummings itemized a succession of alleged failings by Johnson and his current senior team, spanning the way the British prime minister handled the pandemic to the leaking of sensitive information from the top of government.

He called on Parliament to hold an investigation into the way Johnson’s government responded to the coronavirus crisis and said he would be happy to give evidence under oath.

“It is sad to see the PM and his office fall so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves,” Cummings wrote.

Johnson’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

