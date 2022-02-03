(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a fresh blow to his authority, as the Spectator magazine reported his chief of policy resigned in protest over claims he made about his Labour rival Keir Starmer.

Munira Mirza quit as head of Downing Street’s policy unit on Thursday, citing Johnson’s allegations that Starmer had been personally responsible for allowing serial sex abuser Jimmy Savile to escape justice, the magazine reported, citing Mirza’s resignation letter to the prime minister.

Johnson’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mirza was one of the longest-standing members of Johnson’s top team, having worked with him since he was London mayor. Her resignation comes at a sensitive time, with the prime minister already facing pressure from members of his Conservative Party to step down over a series of missteps and allegations of rule-breaking in Downing Street during the pandemic.

On Monday, Johnson accused Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions, in the House of Commons of spending “most of his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, as far as I can make out.”

His remark, made during a debate on allegations of lockdown parties in Downing Street, sparked widespread criticism. Former Tory cabinet minister Amber Rudd told ITV’s “Peston” program it was a “Trumpian response to try and deflect from himself and use something so outrageous that people will talk about that rather than the big issue.”

On Wednesday, three more members of Johnson’s Conservative Party submitted letters calling on the premier to resign. If the total reaches 54 -- or 15% of the total -- it will trigger a leadership vote.

Johnson appeared to back down on the Savile claim on Thursday, telling broadcasters he was “making a point about” Starmer’s “responsibility for the organization as a whole,” rather than his personal record.

But in her letter to Johnson, Mirza said his explanation fell short of the apology she had demanded, according to the Spectator. “This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics; it was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse,” she wrote.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.