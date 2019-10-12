(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s ruling Conservatives have a 6 point lead over the opposition Labour Party and Boris Johnson is more than twice as popular as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as a future prime minister, a ComRes poll for the Express newspaper showed.

The Tory party attracted 33% of voting intentions in a snap general election, compared with 27% for Labour, 18% for the Liberal Democrats and 12% for the Brexit Party.

Johnson would be the best prime minister according to 38%, while 17% said Corbyn and 12% said Jo Swinson of the Liberal Democrats.

ComRes surveyed 2,018 people on Oct. 9-10.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Amott in London at jamott@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrew Davis at abdavis@bloomberg.net, Sara Marley, Amanda Jordan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.