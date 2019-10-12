Oct 12, 2019
Boris Johnson’s Tories Have 6 Point Lead Over Labour, Poll Shows
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s ruling Conservatives have a 6 point lead over the opposition Labour Party and Boris Johnson is more than twice as popular as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as a future prime minister, a ComRes poll for the Express newspaper showed.
- The Tory party attracted 33% of voting intentions in a snap general election, compared with 27% for Labour, 18% for the Liberal Democrats and 12% for the Brexit Party.
- Johnson would be the best prime minister according to 38%, while 17% said Corbyn and 12% said Jo Swinson of the Liberal Democrats.
- ComRes surveyed 2,018 people on Oct. 9-10.
