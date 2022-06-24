(Bloomberg) --

The chairman of Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservatives resigned after the party lost two key parliamentary seats in one night, raising fresh concerns about Johnson’s leadership and his faltering appeal to voters.

The elections “are the latest in a run of very poor results for our party,” Oliver Dowden said in a letter to Johnson. “We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office.”

The Liberal Democrats overturned a huge Conservative majority to take Tiverton and Honiton, a rural constituency in southwest England held by the Tories since its creation in 1997.

And the UK’s main opposition Labour party won back the district of Wakefield in West Yorkshire, after it fell to the Tories in 2019 as part of the so-called Red Wall of Labour heartlands in northern England.

The result will renew doubts over Johnson’s future, just over two weeks after four in 10 Conservative MPs voted to oust him as leader. The prime minister has faced intense pressure for months over a series of scandals related to his conduct in office, including being fined by police as part of a probe into illegal parties held in Downing Street during the pandemic.

With support for Johnson’s Tories slumping nationwide amid a cost-of-living crisis, rebels in his party have pointed to a series of potential hurdles as moments that could again galvanize efforts to remove him.

The collapse in support in the two seats is especially troubling for Tory strategists as they look forward to the next general election, which must be held by January 2025. The results show voters turning against the prime minister in both traditional Tory heartlands and in an area that he won from Labour in 2019

Massive swing

Both special elections were triggered by scandals involving Tory incumbents. In Tiverton and Honiton, former Conservative MP Neil Parish resigned after being caught watching pornography twice in Parliament. He had represented the seat for 12 years and was returned with a massive majority of over 24,000 in 2019.

The Liberal Democrats easily overturned this -- with new MP Richard Foord winning a majority of 6,144 over his Tory rival. That was a massive swing of 30%, similar to the 34% swing from the Conservatives to the Lib Dems in another district election in North Shropshire last December.

Last year, the Tories also lost the rural southern seat of Chesham and Amersham to the Lib Dems -- typically regarded as the third party of English politics. The latest result will spark serious concern among Tory MPs representing constituencies in the commuter belt around London and countryside, who fear Johnson has focused too much on the North, taking his traditional Tory heartlands for granted.

But the Wakefield result suggests that Johnson’s efforts in northern England -- his “levelling up” mission to close the opportunity gap with richer parts of Britain -- doesn’t seem to be paying off either.

Labour’s Simon Lightwood took the seat with a majority of 4,925 over his Conservative rival. The win was widely expected, given the Tories’ slim majority in 2019 and the fact that former MP Imran Ahmad Khan was jailed for sexual assault.

