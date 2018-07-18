(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May narrowly avoided a catastrophic defeat on her Brexit legislation, but the drama is far from over. She faces an intense day in Parliament, including prime minister’s questions, a lawmakers’ committee hearing and an appearance before her -- very divided -- backbenchers.

Gove Still Supporting May’s Brexit Strategy (11:12 a.m.)

Environment Secretary Michael Gove, the other half of the Johnson-Give double act in the 2016 Brexit referendum, has been giving evidence to Parliament’s European Scrutiny Committee. But any hard Brexiters looking for signs of opposing May’s plans are likely to be disappointed.

“In a perfect world, I would like the U.K. to have a higher degree of autonomy than that envisaged in the Chequers approach. The Chequers approach is a compromise,” he told lawmakers, referring to the plan agreed by Cabinet at May’s countryside retreat. “That having been said, there are benefits to the Chequers approach -- clear benefits -- which accrue as result of not having that autonomy. One of those is satisfying EU concerns.”

He also said that his department is boosting preparations for a no-deal Brexit, though the government’s preference was still to reach an agreement with the bloc.

Gove mostly stuck to his usual themes, that the U.K. has no plans to dilute environmental and agricultural standards after Brexit, and that the government would would reject any free-trade deal -- including with the U.S. -- that sought to do so.

On fisheries, one of the key themes in the referendum and since, Gove said the U.K. expects to have more quotas to allocate after leaving the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy, and that British companies would be given priority.

Boris Johnson Said to Plan Parliament Speech (10:57 a.m.)

Boris Johnson, the face of the Brexit campaign who resigned as foreign secretary in protest at Theresa May’s proposal for leaving the EU, will give a speech in Parliament on Wednesday, a person familiar with his plans said.

He will speak after Prime Minister’s Questions, which starts at noon.

Johnson said May’s Brexit strategy killed the “dream” of breaking free from the European Union, leading to speculation he was preparing a leadership challenge. However, in a column for the Telegraph earlier this week, he held back from attacking the premier and her plans.

Tory Rebel Calls for Government of National Unity (10:49 a.m.)

The fallout from last night’s customs vote continues, with leading Tory rebel Anna Soubry arguing that Prime Minister Theresa May has lost control of her plan for Brexit, and calling for a emergency coalition government.

“I don’t think she’s in charge anymore,” Soubry told BBC Radio on Tuesday. Jacob Rees-Mogg, who leads a group of hardline Tory Brexiters in Parliament, was “running the country,” she said.

At one point, 16 pro-EU Conservatives were willing to rebel against the government in the crunch vote on the Trade Bill on Tuesday evening, Soubry said. But in the end, after forceful government whipping -- including threats of a general election or vote of no confidence --May won by just six votes.

A so-called government of national unity is usually formed in times of emergency or war to push through policies in the national interest. While Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour shadow cabinet would unlikely back the plan, Soubry said she would seek to enlist the support of smaller parties such as Wales’s Plaid Cymru -- which subsequently backed the idea.

Her call echoed Nicholas Soames, another pro-EU Tory lawmaker, and was also backed by Liberal Democrat lawmaker Norman Lamb.

“Have to bring people together. Agenda being dictated by hard Brexiteers. Massively damaging to our country,” Lamb wrote on Twitter.

Britain’s political parties joined together to fight both world wars, and it’s interesting that Soames, grandson of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, called for a coalition in the national interest.

Now, though, the calls are more a reflection of the irreconcilable divisions on Brexit than a viable proposition. Labour lawmakers are hoping the difficulties over Brexit will tip May into a general election. The idea of the Conservatives backing a national coalition also seemed fanciful.

