U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government will be “absolutely ruthless” in deciding whether to impose a quarantine on people arriving from France, with a decision possible Thursday evening.

France has seen an increasing number of infections this week, and Paris and Marseilles have already made masks obligatory in some streets. The U.K. is trying to stop its own infection levels rising by telling people arriving from high-risk countries to isolate for 14 days.

With British schools on their summer breaks, many families are taking vacations, with France a popular destination, so adding it to the list would be unpopular. It could also upset the French government, and reduce the number of tourists traveling there in the coming weeks.

“We have got to be absolutely ruthless about this, even with our closest and dearest friends and partners,” Johnson told reporters on Thursday during a visit to Northern Ireland. “I think everybody understands that. We will be looking at the data a bit later on this afternoon, looking exactly where France and other countries are getting to.”

