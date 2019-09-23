(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it’s time to strike a new nuclear deal with Iran, breaking ranks with European allies France and Germany who are trying to preserve the existing agreement.

“Whatever your objections to the old nuclear deal with Iran, it’s time now to move forward and do a new deal,” Johnson told Sky News on Monday in New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly.

Johnson also suggested it’s “plainly” clear Iran was responsible for attacks earlier this month on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, pulling into line with the assessment of U.S. President Donald Trump. “How do we respond to what the Iranians plainly did?” he said. “What the U.K. is doing is trying to bring people together and de-escalate tensions.”

Iran has denied being involved in the attacks on two Saudi Aramco facilities, which have been claimed by Tehran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen who have been fighting a Saudi-led coalition for four years.

