Boris Johnson Says No Approach From U.S. for Prince Andrew Interview

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.S. government hasn’t approached his administration to request an interview with Prince Andrew over the Jeffrey Epstein affair, but declined to comment on whether Britain would comply if such a demand was made.

“No such approach has been made,” Johnson said in an interview on LBC Radio on Friday. “It’s a matter for the Royal Family.”

U.S. prosecutors say Prince Andrew has refused to cooperate with investigators probing Epstein’s sex crimes, while lawyers for the prince said he offered to help the U.S. Justice Department three times this year. Epstein’s longtime friend Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on Thursday. She has long denied that she was involved in Epstein’s actions.

“Everybody’s sympathies are very much with the victims,” Johnson said. “The law must be carried out, the law must be observed.”

