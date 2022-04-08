(Bloomberg) --

Boris Johnson said the cost of living crisis will get worse in the U.K. before it gets better, as he defended the economic policies pursued by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

The cost of living “already is” the biggest issue faced by Britons, the prime minister said in an interview with GB News, clips of which aired on Friday. “And it’s going to get more difficult.”

Johnson’s Conservative government -- and Sunak in particular -- has faced intense criticism from politicians, consumer groups and economists for failing to do enough to help struggling Britons as prices soar. Johnson was interviewed for GB News by two Members of Parliament from his own ruling Conservative Party -- Esther McVey and Philip Davies.

But Johnson pointed to a 9.1-billion pound ($11.8 billion) package of measures unveiled in February by the chancellor to help with energy costs, and defended Sunak’s reluctance to increase state borrowing to fund additional assistance.

“We’re already spending 83 billion pounds a year servicing our debts,” Johnson said. “That’s crazy, we’ve got to keep a tight grip on it, so if you just cut taxes you’ve got to find the money from somewhere.”

He also likened the emergency spending his government unleashed over two years of the Covid-19 pandemic to expenditure by Margaret Thatcher’s government in the 1980s.

“At times of difficulty, Mrs Thatcher had state spending running very very high as a proportion of GDP because of the economic difficulties that the country was in,” he said. “What she would not have done is said we’ve got to borrow more.”

