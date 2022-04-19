(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson is expected to apologize to Parliament after receiving a fine for breaking pandemic lockdown rules, as he tries to draw a line under “partygate” even as he faces the risk of further penalties.

The U.K. prime minister is expected to give a statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, which will include updates on the Ukraine war and cost-of-living crisis. It will be his first appearance in front of lawmakers since police fined him over a birthday gathering in Downing Street in 2020.

That made him the first sitting premier known to have broken the law, yet his Conservative Party has largely shrugged off the setback on the grounds that the crisis in Ukraine is the wrong time to consider a change of leader.

The question is whether that sentiment continues to hold, with members of Parliament back in Westminster after an Easter recess period when many will have been in their districts hearing the views of voters. Further fines -- the police probe is not over -- could also undermine the prime minister.

Meanwhile opposition parties are pushing for Johnson to be punished over what they regard as misleading statements he gave when allegations of rule-breaking lockdown parties emerged. They want a vote on a formal censure, or for the prime minister to be referred for a parliamentary investigation.

Past Words

Johnson has told Parliament that coronavirus rules were “followed completely” in Downing Street, a statement that is inconsistent with the fines later handed out by the police. Opposition lawmakers say the prime minister has misled Parliament, which they regard as a resignation offense.

Yet the U.K.’s ministerial code requires a minister to offer their resignation only if they “knowingly” misled Parliament. It is a significant distinction, and Johnson’s allies have honed in on it in recent days.

“At every point he’s been clear with what he believed to be the truth,” cabinet minister Brandon Lewis said during the government’s morning media round on Tuesday. Asked about the prospect of further fines, he replied: “We’ve got to let the police do their work.”

Given Johnson’s huge majority in the Commons, he would be unlikely to lose any vote on his censure even if some of his own MPs are unhappy with the “partygate” fallout.

Polls Loom

The bigger issue for Conservatives is to decide whether they still want Johnson to lead them into the next general election due in 2024. They’ll be looking at the party’s performance in local elections on May 5, and taking voter perceptions of Johnson into account.

Almost two-thirds of Britons think Johnson should resign if he is fined again, according to a YouGov poll for the Times newspaper published on April 16.

Recent newspaper coverage is also likely to worry Tory MPs. A Sunday Times report over the weekend said Johnson effectively instigated one of the alleged parties and was pouring drinks at a gathering in November 2020 to mark the departure of his aide Lee Cain. The Mirror newspaper reported that Johnson urged those present to “let off steam.” Johnson’s office declined to comment.

Still, any disgruntled Tory MPs would face a major challenge to oust Johnson, given the prime minister has made clear he’s no intention to step down. It would take 54 of them, 15% of the total, to trigger a no-confidence vote in his leadership. Then to oust him in that vote would take an outright majority.

