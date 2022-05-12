(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson is still deciding whether to follow through on the UK’s threat to rip up part of the Brexit deal, even as a top European Union official warned such a move could endanger their trade relationship.

Tensions between the UK and European Union over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland have raised the prospect of a trade war, and talks between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic on Thursday again failed to find common ground.

Why Are the UK and EU Heading Toward Another Brexit Crisis?: Q&A

Johnson’s government has long argued the deal it signed with the bloc undermines peace in Northern Ireland by fueling instability and disrupting UK commerce. Truss and her team have dialed up the rhetoric, briefing newspapers the government is ready to take unilateral action even as Johnson’s office has insisted no decision has been taken.

The mixed messaging has led to confusion about the government’s intentions. Johnson faces competing pressures, with last week’s elections in Northern Ireland -- and the Democratic Unionist Party’s refusal to join the region’s power-sharing government unless the Northern Ireland Protocol is removed -- amplifying the need for a solution.

At the same time, soaring inflation is causing a record squeeze on living standards in the UK that would almost certainly be exacerbated by any trade disruption with the EU.

On another day of whiplash diplomacy, Truss issued the UK’s most strongly-worded statement yet, criticizing the EU’s proposals as insufficient to resolve the standoff, and in some cases taking the situation “backward.”

Trading Threats

Sefcovic responded by warning the UK that there could be no future partnership without an “orderly withdrawal” from the bloc. “We in the EU never work with threats, we never work with blackmail, we try to work with constructive engagement,” he said in Brussels. “This is what I’m pleading for.”

By Thursday afternoon, Johnson appeared to be trying to dial down some of the increasingly inflammatory rhetoric, twice sidestepping questions about the future of the protocol when asked by a reporter in a broadcast interview.

Instead, he merely insisted that it’s “vital” to get the Northern Ireland government and executive “up and running.”

Asked if he was side-stepping the question he replied: “No, not at all. It follows since it’s clear that the unionist community won’t accept the protocol -- that’s I’m afraid obvious from what has happened -- we’ve got to fix it.”

No Decision

Earlier, his spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters at a regular briefing in London that the government hasn’t decided how it will proceed.

Johnson’s officials still believe there is scope for changing the rules. A person familiar with the matter said the British government hopes Sefcovic could ask European leaders for a mandate to be more flexible in discussions.

EU diplomats say the bloc last year offered the UK proposals for flexible implementation of key parts of the protocol but that London has yet to engage on those. The EU won’t renegotiate the protocol itself, Sefcovic has said.

He told lawmakers Thursday the implementation of the protocol “is a priority and precondition for a constructive bilateral relationship.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.