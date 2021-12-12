(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation on Sunday to provide an update on Britain’s vaccine booster program amid growing concern over the spread of the omicron variant.

The statement, which will be televised at 8 p.m. London time, comes after the U.K. said the number of new cases of the omicron variant had almost doubled on Sunday from a day earlier. The nation also raised its covid alert level to 4 from 3 as the new strain spreads.

