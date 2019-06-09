(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson wants to cut business taxes and raise thresholds for income tax if elected prime minister, the Telegraph says, citing an op-ed by Johnson.

Johnson proposes raising the level at which 40% income tax kicks in to GBP80,000 from GBP50,000

The plan will cost ~GBP9.6b per year, according to the Telegraph, and will be funded by “fiscal headroom” currently set aside by the Treasury

