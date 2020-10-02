(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson will intervene in the Brexit negotiations for the first time since June when he holds talks on Saturday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in an attempt to unlock a deal.

With the final round of scheduled talks between the U.K. and European Union over their future trade and security relationship set to end on Friday with limited progress, the prime minister and the EU chief will discuss how the two sides can get to an agreement.

“The PM will be speaking to President von der Leyen tomorrow afternoon to take stock of negotiations and discuss next steps,” a spokesperson for Johnson said. The EU hasn’t commented so far.

EU officials have said it is still unclear whether the U.K. has offered sufficient concessions to enable the bloc to allow the negotiations to progress to their intense final phase. The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, will meet on Friday morning with his British counterpart David Frost to discuss whether the talks can enter the so-called tunnel, something that would signal a deal is within touching distance.

EU officials cautioned against expectations they would enter this so-called tunnel immediately and indicated that negotiations could continue in the coming days.

