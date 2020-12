Boris Johnson to Meet Ursula Von der Leyen in Brussels on Wednesday

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday for talks on a post-Brexit trade agreement.

The prime minister will “continue discussions on the future relationship between the U.K. and the EU” over dinner, his office said in a statement.

