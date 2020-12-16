(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to exercise “extreme caution” over Christmas, despite pressing ahead with plans to ease coronavirus restrictions over the holidays.

“We can celebrate it sensibly, but we have to be extremely cautious in the way we behave,” Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

As many as three households will be able to gather together for five days between Dec. 23 and 27 in England. Ministers have faced growing demands to rethink the approach after a surge in Covid-19 infections in recent days.

