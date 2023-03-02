(Bloomberg) -- Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK should be looking at cutting corporation tax rates to Irish levels or lower, as he used a speech in London to outline doubts about a Brexit deal on Northern Ireland sealed this week.

“We should dare to be different on the economy,” Johnson told an audience at a conference in Westminster.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is facing calls from businesses and lawmakers to delay or scrap a planned increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

In his first public comments since Prime Minister Rishi Sunak struck a post-Brexit deal with the EU over Northern Ireland, Johnson said he had “mixed feelings” over the Windsor Framework, and would find it “very difficult” to vote for it in the House of Commons.

