The U.K.’s post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland doesn’t command the confidence of the region’s population, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, vowing to “fix” diversions in trade resulting from the agreement.

The premier was responding to a question about a report in the Financial Times that he and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have in principle signed off on plans to introduce a Northern Ireland bill in the next parliamentary session, which is due to start next month. The bill would give ministers the power to unilaterally turn off sections of the controversial Northern Ireland protocol, which has been a running source of tension between Britain and the EU, according to the paper.

“It’s fair to say the protocol really does not command the confidence of a large part component of the population in Northern Ireland,” Johnson said at a press conference in Delhi, where he is visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We have to address that, we have to fix that, and the very substantial diversions of trade.”

Britain has long threatened to tear up the post-Brexit settlement over Northern Ireland, which saw the creation of an effective customs border between the region and the rest of the U.K. Johnson’s government has said the arrangement is contributing to political instability in the region, and earlier this week, Brexit minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said Britain was prepared to act on its own if the EU didn’t agree to reforming the protocol.

Johnson said the trade blockages are “going on and it’s getting more acute,” adding that there are “some very simple and reasonable steps” that could fix it. “We don’t rule out taking further steps if that’s necessary,” he said.

Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, later told reporters in London that the government considers the protocol’s Article 16 -- which allows for the EU or U.K. to take unilateral measures to address diversions in trade resulting from the deal -- a “legitimate safeguard.”

“We think that the criteria is being met to trigger it,” he said.

Any move to suspend or move away from the protocol is likely to draw a strong response from the EU, which has argued that the agreement is the best way to protect the bloc’s single market without creating a hard border on the island of Ireland. The bloc may respond with renewed legal action or retaliatory tariffs.

Truss has been negotiating with the EU over potential changes to the protocol since December, but progress has been limited. The EU argues that Britain willingly signed up to the protocol and has back-slided over its implementation.

“No decisions have yet been taken and our overriding priority continues to be the protection of peace and stability in Northern Ireland,” the U.K.’s foreign ministry said in a statement. “As we have said consistently, the government will take measures to safeguard the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement if solutions cannot be found to fix the protocol.”

