(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government is working to get the country “back to normal” by this time next year after the pandemic disrupted daily life and stalled the economy.

Speaking to his Conservative Party’s annual conference, being held online this year, Johnson said: “The next time we meet it will be face to face, cheek by jowl.”

“Your government is working night and day to repel this virus and we will succeed just as this country has seen off every alien invader for the last thousand years,” he said.

Johnson’s speech is a key chance for him to reset his government’s agenda after months of growing criticism over his handling of the pandemic.

The premier said the government will use the crisis to overhaul the economy for the better. “After all we’ve been through, it isn’t enough just to go back to normal. We’ve lost too much. We’ve mourned too many.”

Policies he is outlining include:

A major investment in green energy

Reforming care home funding

Intensive one-to-one teaching for children

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.