(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson has set alarm bells ringing -- including among some members of his ruling Conservative Party -- by insisting that the government has limited options for tackling surging UK living costs.

Setting out his parliamentary agenda on Tuesday, the prime minister pledged to help Britons facing a record fall in living standards “where we can.” But beyond extending a system for capping energy prices beyond 2023, he offered little in the way of new measures to ease the burden facing households.

Boris Johnson Seeks Reboot on U.K. Government After Setbacks

Taken with recent statements focusing on support offered so far, including a council tax rebate of 150 pounds ($185), rather than more help to come, his message appears clear: the government has no immediate plan to step in.

“For every pound of taxpayer’s money we spend on reducing bills now, it is a pound we are not investing in bringing down bills and prices over the longer term,” Johnson said. Briefing reporters later, his spokesman ruled out an emergency budget and said “our capacity to inject money is finite.”

Risky

The approach is likely to play well with the wing of his Tory party most concerned about government spending and how the coronavirus pandemic damaged the public finances. Yet it also carries risks, particularly after local elections in which the Conservatives shed hundreds of seats last week.

Many voters cited the cost of living, as well as disappointment with Johnson and the scandals surrounding him including “partygate,” as reasons not to vote Tory. The polls took place on the same day that the Bank of England warned inflation is on course to soar above 10% -- a 40-year high -- in October.

It was also just weeks after Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s mini-budget in March was widely criticized for not doing enough to help the hardest hit families. Since then, Johnson has urged ministers to go further to help struggling Britons -- though he has not offered fresh funding.

“We will continue to use all our ingenuity and compassion for as long as it takes,” Johnson told Parliament later, promising to say more on the cost-of-living crisis in the coming days. His government will tackle the problem, he said, by creating high-wage, high-skilled jobs to drive economic growth, rather than what he called “irresponsible spending that merely treats the symptoms of rising prices, while creating an ever bigger problem for tomorrow.”

There was a predictable backlash from opposition politicians, labor unions and poverty charities. “Where there should have been support, it’s been tax rise after tax rise on working people,” Labour leader Keir Starmer said.

‘Waffling’

The response of some Conservatives will likely be more worrying for Johnson. Tory MP Jake Berry said communities in northern England -- which are a key electoral battleground with Labour -- want to see investment now, rather than more “waffling” from politicians.

“We need to make sure that there’s demonstrable improvement on the ground, and a big issue is dealing with this cost of living crisis,” Berry told Times Radio on Tuesday, referring to the government’s flagship policy to boost disadvantaged areas of the country. “We’ve got to get on and deliver.”

The threat facing Johnson has largely dissipated, as the focus in the Tory party has shifted from attempts to oust him to the crisis in Ukraine in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, the mood among Conservatives was generally positive, after the prime minister included popular Tory policies -- such as handing local areas more power to decide on housebuilding -- in his bid to reboot the government.

Still, there are signs Johnson knows he has more to do to convince his party to stay onside. On Tuesday evening, he hosts a garden party for rank-and-file Tories in Downing Street as he continues his recent charm offensive.

