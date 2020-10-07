(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned coronavirus is spreading across London and the Midlands, as new analysis showed 19 out of the 20 areas under local lockdown measures in England have seen a rise in infection rates.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, urged Johnson to explain why restrictions in these areas hadn’t had an effect. “It’s obvious that something has gone wrong here,” he told lawmakers in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The analysis, released by Labour as Johnson faced questions in Parliament, showed the town of Bolton, in northwest England, saw its infection rate rise from 22 cases per 100,000 people to 255 per 100,000 since it was placed under restrictions on July 30.

The infection rate in Burnley, another northwest town, increased more than 20 times to 434 cases per 100,000 from 21, the study found.

Johnson declined to comment on the reasons behind the rises, but agreed infections are rising across the country.

“I wish I could pretend that everything was going to be rosy in the Midlands or, indeed, in London where, alas, we are also seeing infections rise,” he said. “That is why we need a concerted national effort, we need to follow the guidance.”

Starmer criticized inconsistencies over the way local restrictions have been imposed by the government.

In the premier’s own local authority of Hillingdon, in west London, there are no local restrictions despite cases reaching 62 per 100,000 -- higher than the rates in the 20 lockdown areas when local measures were imposed, Starmer said. “Local communities genuinely don’t understand these differences,” he added.

Johnson is under increasing pressure to take action to curb the rise in infections as Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon prepares to announce new tougher measures later on Wednesday. The prime minister has repeatedly said he doesn’t want another national lockdown, but all options remain on the table as hospitalizations continue to rise.

Leaders in the northern cities of Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle wrote to the government on Wednesday warning existing restrictions are “not working, confusing for the public and some, like the 10pm [pub curfew] rule, are counter-productive”. They called for extra powers to enforce the rules and a locally-run test and trace system.

