Boris Johnson Warns U.K. May Still Need to Keep Some Covid Rules

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said some “extra precautions” could still be required even after the July 19 date he has said will mark the end of the country’s Covid restrictions.

The premier said he was “impatient” to get back to normal life but would not rule out keeping regulations or guidance in place on wearing masks in crowded public areas or on people keeping a specified distance apart.

Johnson said he will be setting out his plans for what the next phase of the U.K.’s route out of pandemic restrictions will look like when it comes into force, due to be on July 19.

“We’ll be wanting to go back to a world that is as close to the status quo ante-Covid, as possible,” Johnson said on a visit to a factory in Sunderland, northeastern England on Thursday. “But there may be some things we have to do, extra precautions that we have to take, but I’ll be setting them out.”

