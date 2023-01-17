27m ago
Boris Pistorius to Be Named German Defense Minister: Spiegel
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Lower Saxony’s Interior Minister Boris Pistorius will be taking over the department from Christine Lambrecht, who had previously submitted her resignation, Der Spiegel reports, without saying where it got the information.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:37
Trust essential in work-from-home era, experts say, after 'time theft' ruling
-
6:30
The pros and cons of unlimited vacation policies
-
5:09
How technology used by NASA on Mars could reduce emissions from Canada's oilsands
-
2:15
HBO Max introduces first price increase to stem streaming losses
-
7:09
How pay transparency may affect your job search or raise
-
This firm fines employees US$1,200 if they disturb colleagues on vacation