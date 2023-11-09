(Bloomberg) -- Investors in Schuldschein are ready to welcome back foreign borrowers deemed too risky for much of 2023.

That’s provided a green light to companies that need to replace maturing debt and helped them to overcome a stigma associated with non-core issuers.

Just this week, the maker of Tefal frying pans Groupe SEB became the first French issuer to tap the market in a widely-syndicated €200 million ($214 million) deal. Dutch supermarket chain Koninklijke Jumbo Food Groep BV extended a €100 million note.

“The pipeline for Q1 2024 is building up and is so far well-balanced between German and international supply,” said Heiko Moehringer, managing director for EMEA debt markets at BNP Paribas.

The borrowers are capitalizing on a rally in risk assets that followed the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision, where central bank Chair Jerome Powell hinted rate hikes may be near an end. That fueled the the biggest concerted market melt-up since November 2022, with stocks, bonds and credit rising in tandem.

Investors, meanwhile, have room in their portfolios again after a dry spell that saw the pace of sales of the German notes shrivel 31% from 2022’s €33 billion record.

Still, international issuers face a confidence gap after a scandal at French care-home operator Orpea SA left lenders waiting to recover their money. Sales by those outside the core region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland are running at 43% of last year’s pace.

German Debt Lenders Could Shun Foreign Issuers After Orpea Saga

So far in 2023, most foreign deals have been offered by companies in the Benelux and Nordic regions that have stepped in to fill the void left by French companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Last week Dutch light manufacturer Signify NV started marketing green notes.

Schuldschein arrangers expect more international borrowers to test the market. The securities are a kind of German promissory that has qualities similar to loans and bonds and can have both fixed and floating rates.

“We receive many requests from investors explicitly asking for SSD borrowers to offer a new issuance,” said Klaus Pahle, head of Schuldschein syndicate at ING Bank. “For many international borrowers, the Schuldschein market has proven a reliable source of funding in the past and this has not changed.”

