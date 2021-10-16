(Bloomberg) -- The supply crunch of semiconductors for carmakers will likely continue through 2022, though the shortage may become less severe than what was seen in the past summer, according to a senior executive of Bosch China Investment.

Chip producers were only able to meet about 20% of clients’ orders in July and despite some improvements in the situation in August, more than half of the demand still couldn’t be satisfied, Jiang Jian, a vice president of Bosch China, said on the sidelines of the China Auto Supply Chain Conference.

The squeeze is expected to extend through next year, with the gap falling to about 20% of the levels seen in the first half of this year, he said.

The worldwide shortage of semiconductors that’s been going on for almost 12 months now may deplete car production in China by as many as 2 million units this year, an official of the China Machinery Industry Federation said earlier.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.