(Bloomberg) -- Robert Bosch GmbH is looking to cut 1,200 jobs in its software and electronics unit over the coming three years as the German automotive supplier responds to higher costs and slowing growth.

A weak economy and high inflation caused by increased energy and raw-materials expenses is forcing Bosch to step up savings at its Cross-Domain Computing Solutions unit, which develops automated driving technologies, the company said Thursday.

The business “is facing significantly greater challenges than expected,” Bosch said in a statement. The parts maker has started talks with employee representatives on the cuts to be realized by the end of 2026, including as many as 950 in Germany.

Automakers in Europe’s biggest economy are bracing for a challenging 2024, with slowing demand and elevated consumer financing costs raising pressure to reduce output and cut vehicle sticker prices. Any drop in production would trickle down to affect suppliers including Bosch, Continental AG and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, which have been struggling with the complex and expensive shift to electric cars.

Bosch said no final decision has been made on the exact number of the reductions, and that it’s ruling out compulsory redundancies at its German Bosch Mobility sites until the end of 2027. Separately, the company is working on plans to cut at least 1,500 positions at two German sites this year.

ZF Friedrichshafen is considering closing two German factories, cutting 12,000 positions and relocating some functions to lower-cost countries, according to a works council spokesperson. Continental is weighing asset sales and cutting thousands of jobs to bolster the competitiveness of its automotive unit.

Questions surrounding Germany’s competitiveness as an industrial location have grown as the country navigates higher energy costs and a federal budget crisis.

Handelsblatt reported the Bosch announcement earlier.

