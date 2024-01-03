(Bloomberg) -- Bosnia-Herzegovina’s central bank has named economist Jasmina Selimovic as its new governor, making her the first woman to head the institution, according to an announcement on the bank’s website.

Selimovic, who began serving her six-year term on Wednesday, replaced long-serving chief Senad Softic. In the role, she will assume control of bank regulation and oversee the Balkan nation’s currency board. Bosnia is now the fourth country in the western Balkans with a woman at the helm of its central bank, following Serbia, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

