(Bloomberg) -- Thousands rallied in support of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, a Kremlin ally who has threatened to break away from Bosnia-Herzegovina, as a protracted recount threatens to challenge his election victory.

Dodik’s Oct. 3 bid for the presidency of Republika Srpska, the ethnic Serbian entity within the fragmented Balkan republic, has come under scrutiny amid fraud allegations. His challenger, Jelena Trivic, demanded a recount after an initial tally showed Dodik four percentage points ahead with 48%.

The rally was a show of force for Dodik, who represents Bosnia’s Serbs in the nation’s tripartite, multi-ethnic presidency. Media reports put the gathering late Tuesday in Banja Luka, the Serb entity’s capital, at around 50,000 -- or about a quarter of the city’s population.

Dodik, who has maintained strong ties with Vladimir Putin and is a target of US sanctions, organized the rally almost a week after a deadline expired for the central election authorities to complete the recount. He reiterated his call to break away from the central government in Sarajevo.

“Never again will our votes be counted in Sarajevo, the only counting will be done in Republika Srpska,” Dodik told the crowd, according to newswire Srna. “We have the power to resist all those who want to change our way of life.”

Bosnia’s fractured government has existed since 1995, when a US-brokered peace accord brought an end to a bloody three-year ethnic war between Muslims, Serbs and Croats.

This month’s election laid bare persistent feuds that threaten the stability of the country and its ultimate ambition to join the European Union.

Dodik has called for a peaceful split of the country, despite warnings by Bosnian Muslims -- the nation’s largest ethnic group -- that this could reignite the conflict.

